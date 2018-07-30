The family of Lyle P. Blanchard, the Navy veteran killed by a Bell County Sheriff’s deputy in Harker Heights in August 2016, re-filed a civil suit Friday alleging unconstitutional use of force in the incident.
Blanchard, 59, was shot and killed Aug. 30, 2016, by Cpl. Shane Geers after a failed traffic stop and pursuit in the 12900 block of Farm-to-Market 2410. According to an Texas Rangers investigation, Geers shot Blanchard four times after Blanchard exited his vehicle and appeared to reach for the front right pocket of his cargo shorts.
Blanchard was unarmed at the time of the incident. An autopsy found he had alcohol in his system, as well as traces of antihistamines.
In a new complaint filed Friday in U.S. Western District Court in Waco, attorney Robert Ranco, of the Komie Law Firm in Austin, alleged Geers did not follow accepted use-of-force standards and Texas Ranger Jim Hatfield, who originally investigated the incident, intentionally misrepresented information on a warrant application to search Blanchard’s home after the shooting.
A representative from the Texas Department of Public Safety said the department does not comment on ongoing litigation.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department was also named as a defendant in the civil suit. Department spokesman Maj. T.J. Cruz could not be reached for comment.
In August, Blanchard’s family filed a voluntary motion to dismiss an initial complaint filed March 24 after a U.S. District Judge recommended the suit be tossed out.
“The Court finds that reasonable officers could have interpreted Blanchard’s actions as drawing an immediately dangerous weapon and, thus, as a sufficient threat,” Judge Robert Pitman wrote in his opinion.
Geers was no-billed on criminal charges by a Bell County jury Feb. 15, 2017.
In the new complaint, a 22-page opinion from use-of-force expert Robert Clark claimed Geers was not following proper procedure when he fired upon Blanchard.
Clark, a 27-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, has been retained as an expert witness in high-profile police shooting cases, including testifying before a Cleveland grand jury in the death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice on Nov. 22, 2014.
“Deputy Geers did not follow the tactical guidelines and standards that every certified Deputy should know,” Clark wrote. “Accordingly, his actions are indicative of inadequate training provided to him by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.