FORT HOOD — The family of Sgt. James Johnston came to Fort Hood Tuesday and were presented with a Texas flag that had flown over the capitol to honor Johnston, who died in combat in Afghanistan last week.
State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, presented the flag to the family and had a conversation with them.
“It’s an honor to be here to honor the life of a great Texan and a great American,” Buckley said. “As a husband and father of three, nothing humbles me more than to be able to honor someone that has done so much for our country and also be able to meet his family.”
The family was vocal that Johnston was a proud Texan, and even went by the nickname “Texas” to other soldiers he served with.
“One of the things we knew is that he obviously was serving our great country but he took great pride in being a Texan, so we felt like to honor his memory, his service and his sacrifice a Texas flag that was flown over the capitol is a great way to remember him and to let everyone know that Texas appreciates his service,” Buckley said.
American and Texas flags were flown at half staff Tuesday in Bell and Coryell counties in honor of Johnston.
Johnston died Tuesday from injuries he received while engaged in small-arms combat in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan, according to a Department of Defense news release. Johnston was assigned to the 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), 71st Ordnance Group, at Fort Hood.
A Facebook fundraiser and a GoFundMe are active to support the family. The Facebook fundraiser has raised over $6,500 and the GoFundMe has raised over $22,500. To donate to either fundraiser visit:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/baby-registry-fund-for-our-lost-eod-brother or https://www.facebook.com/donate/482716398939621/3080836231933236/.
