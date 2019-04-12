A 15-year-old Killeen gunshot victim remains in critical condition, according to his grandparents and legal guardians.
Seth Cross, 15, remained in critical condition at Baylor Scott & White Friday, according to his grandfather, Keith Miles.
“Unfortunately, Seth’s condition is not improving as we would like,” Miles said. “The hospital staff are absolutely awesome. They are responding to every obstacle thoughtfully and aggressively.”
Cross was brought out of a medical coma Friday and family and hospital staff remain hopeful his situation will improve, Miles said.
“Heartfelt thanks to all for the prayers, words of hope, well wishes and sympathy,” Miles said. “We are appreciative beyond words. Keep Seth in your prayers.”
Currently only siblings and parents are being allowed to visit Cross.
The Gateway High School Student was watching television along with several other adults and children at a sleepover in home on the 3200 block of Longview Drive when the house was fired upon by three people about 11:45 p.m. Sunday night, according to a statement by KPD Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble.
Cross was hit in the head, police said.
“He was staying with friends. They were watching a movie. He had nothing to do with nothing,” Kimble said earlier this week. “I want people to know that Seth is a typical 15-year-old boy who likes sports, likes playing ‘Fortnite,’ and had nothing to do with earlier disturbances.” The chief was referring to a police call at that residence earlier that day.
The arrest affidavits of the four in custody in connection with the shooting said officers had been dispatched to Longview Drive earlier in the evening because of an altercation between two women in which the vehicle’s back windshield had been shattered as it drove away.
Witnesses at a convenience store overheard at least two of the people involved in the altercation allegedly discussing returning to “shoot up the house.”
There have been four arrests in relation to the case:
Dante Hervey, 22, is charged with aggravated assault.
Preston Harrington, 18, charged with deadly conduct.
Daran Cedric Hill, 41, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
Donna Hervey, 44, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.