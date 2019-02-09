HARKER HEIGHTS — The city of Harker Heights held its annual Valentine’s Day Family Dance at the Activities Center on Saturday afternoon.
From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., more than 75 guests of all ages attended the event that included glow sticks, photo stations, snacks and dancing with music provided by DJ G Fire Productions.
“Sea of Love” was the theme this year which guests voted on last February and the activities center was decorated with an underwater decorations provided by donations.
An activity station provided crafts that were ocean-themed and a fishing game where kids could win a gift card for a free kid’s meal, donated by Raising Cane’s.
“You always hear of father-daughter or mother-daughter dances in the area,” said Nichole Broemer, activities and events manager. “But this one is open to everyone — parents, step-parents, grandparents, everyone in the family.”
