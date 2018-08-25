HARKER HEIGHTS — The glimmer of Corvettes Saturday afternoon rivaled the hot sun under which they were parked.
Hundreds paced around the Harker Heights Event Center parking lot Saturday afternoon for the Central Texas Summer Car Show.
Guests enjoyed live music and food while ogling at sports cars, luxury cars and any car participants parked. Inside the event center were bounce houses, several merchant kiosks and an open bar for adults to enjoy.
Money raised will benefit Central Texas Youth Services.
One Memphis man, Johnny Simpson, came to the show.
“I’m out here to support a good cause and enjoy the cars,” Simpson said.
