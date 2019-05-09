Looking for something else to do besides taking mom out to her favorite restaurant for Mother’s Day this weekend? Consider accompanying her to one of the area farmers markets, check out the annual CenTex Asian Pacific festival, or maybe even running (or walking) a 5K race together. There are plenty of ideas for the whole family in this listing.
Festivals, Events
Urban Bricks, 3126 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, is hosting a Ladies Night Meet and Greet for Military Spouses Appreciation Day from 6 to 9 p.m. May 10. Bar specials, games, ice breakers, and more will be available.
Salado Glassworks is hosting multiple Mother’s Day events for participants to assist glasswork artists in blowing their own glass pieces. On May 10, glass bowls are available to make for $80 each; glass flowers and solid hearts are available for $60 each on May 11. To reserve a spot, go to www.saladoglassworks.com.
The Central Texas Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is hosting the Killeen-Temple Great Strides Walk from 9 a.m. to noon May 11 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with a short program at 10 a.m. The walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. with lunch and other activities to follow.
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 15th annual Jackrabbit Run 5K/10K at 8 a.m. May 11 at Ogletree Gap Preserve, 1878 Post Office Road. On-site registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. and is $25 for the 5K, $30 for the 10K.
The Microchip Event and Fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11 at the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen, 501 N. Main St. Microchips for pets will be $15, with $1 of each chip benefitting the soup kitchen. There will also be animals on-site available to adopt.
The third annual CenTex Asian Pacific Festival will be from noon to 8 p.m. May 11 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. This free event is celebrating Asian Pacific Heritage Month and will feature live performances, food, vendors, and more.
The Killeen Heights Rotary Club is hosting its 21st annual Fish Fry and Crawfish Boil Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door; proceeds benefit local community projects in the Central Texas area.For more information, call Miller Swayzer at 254-833-7371.
The Boots and Bandanas Fundraiser for McLane Children’s Hospital will be from 6 to 11 p.m. May 11 at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton. Performances by John Michael Montgomery and Jarrod Birmingham will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $75 for concert admission and $125 for the concert and dinner and can be purchased at www.outhousetickets.com.
The VFW Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave. in Copperas Cove, is hosting a live jazz band/orchestra from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., as well as a UFC 237 viewing party from 9 p.m. to midnight, May 11. Both events are open to the public, no cover charge.
Family Fun
The Fort Hood Girl Scouts are hosting a Teddy Bear Tea Party from 3:30 to 5 p.m. May 10 at the Montague Village Community Center, at the corner of Clarke Road and Ovnand Boulevard on Fort Hood. This free event is for school-age girls interested in learning more about the Girl Scouts and attendees are encouraged to bring their own stuffed animal.
The Killeen Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. WS Young Drive, is hosting Spring Story Time three days a week from Jan. 7- May 18. Monday sessions are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for kids up to eight years old, Tuesday and Wednesday sessions are from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for kids five years and younger.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
The Killeen Copper Mountain Branch Library is hosting its monthly Book Club meeting to discuss May’s read, “American Street” by Ibi Zoboi from 10 a.m. to noon May 11.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights. Water and coffee provided.
The Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-B Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, is hosting its monthly Book Club meeting from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 14. This month’s read is “Olive Kitteridge” by Elizabeth Strout.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by BenJamin’ from 4 to 6 p.m. and The Lost Project from 7 to 9 p.m. May 11. Wes Perryman will perform from 3 to 5 p.m. May 12 as part of the Sunday Afternoon Sessions.
Blends Wine Bar hosts Karaoke Saturdays every week with DJ WillyBe from 7 to 11 p.m. and Sunday Fundays from noon to 6 p.m. with half-off glass prices on already opened, select bottles of wine. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Dave Jorgenson from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 10. Cover: $8. Kris Gordon will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 11. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music by Steve Hamendefrom 7 to 11 p.m. May 10, and Dan Patterson from 8 p.m. to midnight May 11.Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Farmers Markets
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is every Saturday until Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. Local farmers, producers, crafters, and artisans will be selling their goods.
The Spring Farmers and Makers Market will be every Saturday evening until June 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado. Local producers and vendors will be in attendance offering homemade goods and produce, and live music and food trucks will be available starting at 7 p.m.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
RAW- The Royal Street Art Walk in Salado will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month from February through November. Galleries and other village businesses will come together to display visual arts and goods, feature live music, and foster community. Some participants include: Salado Glassworks, Bentons Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Sirril Art Gallery, FSG Fine Jewelry, and Barrow Brewing Co.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quite, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” on display until May 12. The play-and-learn exhibit invites children to interact with activities and installations throughout the museum that feature the work of the famous children’s author and his well-known characters. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Celebrate National Train Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11 for a free-admission day full of activities and chances to learn more about locomotion. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting a Variety Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. May 10 for $7 per person, or come early for the lesson at 7 p.m. and stay for the dance for $10. The Stardust Ballroom Dance Club will be from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. May 11. Guests are $15 and students are $5 with a valid ID. In the Mood hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple hosts a Local Artist Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. every Tuesday. No cover. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, will host DJ Able from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. May 10 and DJ Chris from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. May 11. No cover charge.Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, is hosting Tejano Friday with DJ Oz in the Mix from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. May 10. Cover: $5, ladies free until midnight. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
The Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting a Mother’s Day Dance with La Dezz and DJ Deperator from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 11. $10 cover all night, BYOB only.
