A fatal crash in Florence this morning shut down traffic on State Highway 195 for nearly an hour, according to a tweet from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 195 and County Road 241 around 6:30 a.m. this morning. Traffic was originally being diverted onto County Road 245 before officers were able to reopen 195. Northbound traffic has currently been reduced to one lane and is expected to remain that way for several hours.
