Hit and run 1

Dale Anthony Tatro Jr. was killed in a hit and run early Monday morning.

 Courtesy | Sonya Brend

Daniel Porter, Nolanville police chief, said the fatal hit and run early Monday morning is being treated as a possible homicide.

“We are interviewing several witnesses and following up on several leads,” Porter said via email Friday.

