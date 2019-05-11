A 21-year-old soldier was killed in a one-vehicle accident just east of the Nola Ruth Boulevard exit along I-14 on Saturday, according to reports from Nolanville police.
The accident involved a Honda Civic, which is believed to have struck the highway median barrier and plunged into Nolan Creek.
As of 1 p.m. Saturday, police had the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Old Nolanville Road blocked off as crews worked to retrieve the vehicle from the adjacent creek.
The driver, whose identity was not revealed, was dead at the scene, police said.
The time of the accident was undetermined, but police it is possible it occurred overnight.
More details on the accident are expected later today.
