A local Father’s Day concert will feature a popular Philadelphia band and several other up and coming artists.
The Stylistics, featuring Van Fields, were a No. 1 pop and R&B band in both the 70s and the 80s, one of several known for “Philly Soul,”— helping put Philidelphia on the map, said Kawanda Polk, the event organizer.
“Not only are they from the ‘City of Brotherly Love,’ they are noted for being about ‘love,’” Polk said. “This group sang some of the most recognizable and long running top charted ballads in history.”
Their chart topping songs include “You Make Me Feel Brand New,” “You are Everything,” “Break Up to Make Up” and “Betcha By Golly.”
The Stylistics were selected to headline the Father’s Day event because of their presence and what they represent.
“This group is the epitome of men,” Polk said. “Their grace and style commands attention and imagery gives the world a true picture of black men.”
Polk said she wanted to kick off the first local event in honor of wonderful fathers both past and present.
“I come from a loving, respectful and caring family,” Polk said. “The men in my life were and are decent, full of integrity and life. Dad needs to be honored and recognized and society needs to see more good and positive events centered around men.”
Apollo Showcase Winner and “America’s Got Talent” TV contestant John Bossman Hall will also be performing.
The doors open for general admission at 7 p.m. and the concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge at 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. The club is for ages 21 and older, but 18 and older can attend the event with a parent or guardian with a valid ID.
General admission is $35, but a VIP pass including dinner, wine and a meet and greet with the artists is $55, and the doors open at 5:45 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the door, but they are available in advance online at https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com/shows/101216
