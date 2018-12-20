There was one Killeen fire hydrant that did not work at Gray and Alexander Streets during a fire Dec. 2, according to fire officials. They say suppression of that fire, however, was unaffected.
The Killeen Fire Department, along with the Fort Hood Fire department, responded to the house fire on the 1400 block of Gray Street, where they found heavy fire coming from the front windows of the residence.
Four fire engines responded, and were able to extinguish the fire in about 30 minutes, but the house sustained heavy smoke and fire damage throughout. The fire was determined to be accidental, according to KFD Capt. Ethan Gingerich, who investigated the fire.
The blaze left Tanisha Hill and her daughter without several belongings.
On Wednesday, Fire Marshal James Chism received a report on multiple fire hydrants around the area from the operations chief. Only the one fire hydrant was found faulty, according to Chism.
Chism said enough water was on board several trucks on-scene to snuff the flames.
“While that fire hydrant was not working, they were able to relay water from another engine,” he said. “It didn’t hamper suppression.”
The fire marshal said issues like this “definitely aren’t typical.” The city’s water and sewer department is charged with reporting faulty hydrants when they are known to be malfunctioning.
Chism referred questions regarding reports of faulty hydrants to the water and sewer department, which could not be reached Thursday.
