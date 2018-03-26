The Texas economy added 40,500 seasonally adjusted jobs in February, marking the 20th consecutive month of employment growth, according to a news release issued by the Texas Workforce Commission.
During the year, Texas added 285,200 jobs for an annual employment growth rate of 2.3 percent in February.
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.0 percent in February and remains below the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.1 percent.
“We are encouraged to see the Texas economy continue to expand at a solid pace with Texas employers adding 40,500 jobs over the month for a total of 285,200 jobs gained over the year,” TWC Chairman Andres Alcantar said in the release. “Texas’ continued addition of jobs demonstrates the competitive advantages and market opportunities available to our employers and world-class workforce to compete and succeed.”
The number of unemployed workers in Texas was reported as 570,000 in February. The total civilian labor force in Texas was reported as 13,811,000 for the month of February.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Texas was listed as 4.1 percent, down from 4.2 percent in January.
“Our businesses in Texas continue to thrive and grow in a strong economy, adding 42,800 jobs in February,” said Commissioner Ruth R. Hughs. “Texas has created an environment for success and continues to support additional business expansion for our broad range of industry employers.”
Industries adding jobs in February included professional and business services, which added 13,200 positions followed by trade, transportation and utilities, which added 11,800 jobs, and mining and logging employers added 6,500 positions.
According to the release, the Midland Metropolitan Statistical Areas recorded the month’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 2.5 percent, followed by the Amarillo MSA, which had the second lowest with a rate of 2.9 percent.
The Austin-Round Rock and College Station-Bryan MSAs were tied for the third lowest rate of 3.0 percent for February.
