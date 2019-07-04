AUSTIN — For the fourth year in a row, federal education officials have found Texas “needs assistance” providing special education services required by law.
The Houston Chronicle reports the U.S. Department of Education in June gave the state the same rating under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act it's received every year since 2016. It comes despite state officials saying they've pushed to improve access to special education services since it was revealed Texas illegally capped how many children should get them.
The Texas Education Agency tells the paper it's not satisfied with the designation, which is due to low student scores on a national standardized test.
The rating came a month after the agency told federal officials it could not promise students with disabilities would receive required services until June 2020.
The Killeen Independent School District has come under fire in recent years for falling short of TEA compliance requirements regarding the timeliness of student evaluations for special-needs services. The district has worked to address areas cited by the state agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.