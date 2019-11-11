Impact fees 1

The Killeen City Council will have two meetings on Tuesday on impact fees. It expects to make a final vote to move forward around December. 

 Monique Brand | Herald

A one-time charge to developers and builders to offset the taxpayers’ cost for a growing city will be the focus for the Killeen City Council Tuesday.

At 4 p.m., a special workshop will be held at Killeen City Hall to go over the next steps on possibly adopting impact fees. The fee is a one-time charge billed to developers and builders that would take some of the burden off taxpayers for funding new roadways and water and sewer pipes related to new subdivisions and commercial properties.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Staff Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald fulltime in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

