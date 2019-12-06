The Central Texas College Foundation, Texas A&M-Central Texas and the Killeen Independent School District Education Foundation will host the annual Festival of Trees fundraiser this evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Attendees can enjoy decorated trees, awesome presents, food and drinks, a silent auction and tree raffle, according to organizers. Contact Wendy Martel for more information at 254-526-1662.
Festival of Trees happening tonight in Killeen
Monique Brand
Staff Reporter
Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.
