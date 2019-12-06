Christmas
File photo

The Central Texas College Foundation, Texas A&M-Central Texas and the Killeen Independent School District Education Foundation will host the annual Festival of Trees fundraiser this evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Attendees can enjoy decorated trees, awesome presents, food and drinks, a silent auction and tree raffle, according to organizers. Contact Wendy Martel for more information at 254-526-1662.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Staff Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.