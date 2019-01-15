COPPERAS COVE — As of Tuesday, filing for the special mayoral race in Copperas Cove has begun.
The Copperas Cove City Council officially ordered a special election for city mayor at Tuesday night’s meeting. The election will be April 27.
Per the City Charter, a special election must be held before 120 days following the death of Mayor Frank Seffrood, who died of cancer Dec. 28 at the age of 79. Seffrood was elected Dec. 11 to his second term as mayor, defeating Azeita Taylor in a runoff election for the post.
After deliberation with city staff, the Secretary of State’s office and the Coryell County Elections Administrator, the date of April 27 was recommended for the special election, according to City Secretary Lisa Wilson. Early voting will occur April 10 through April 23.
Residents of Copperas Cove may file for the race through Feb. 25. Applications are available via the city’s website or in person at the secretary’s office, 914 S. Main St. The filing period is longer than usual due to the fact the special election does not align with standard May election scheduling, according to Wilson.
In total, the special election will cost the city about $7,400, according to an invoice from the county election administrator.
All voting will take place at the Coryell County Justice Center, 210 S. First St. in Copperas Cove.
In other business Tuesday, council accepted a bid and authorized the interim city manager to execute a contract with B-Corp Utilities for $296,707 worth of work on the city’s water infrastructure.
The current population of the city was also estimated to be about 34,787 residents, according to City Planner Robert Lewis. The 2010 U.S. Census population was determined to be 32,032.
In addition, Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah announced that Michael Cleghorn, director of public works, would be departing soon to be the new city manager of Lawton, Oklahoma.
