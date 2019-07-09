Candidates who wan to run in the Nov. 5 Copperas Cove City Council election can file for the election from July 20 through Aug. 19, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release from the city.
Candidate packets are currently available in the city secretary’s office, and will be available online in the coming weeks. The physical address for filing applications in person is 914 S. Main St., Suite D, Copperas Cove; mailing address is P.O. Drawer 1449, Copperas Cove.
Election information may be obtained by visiting the city secretary’s page of the city website at: http://www.copperascovetx.gov/city_secretary/election_information/
Questions or concerns should be directed to Lisa Wilson, city secretary, at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.