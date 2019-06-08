After months of discussions and public hearings, a final vote will be made on two voluntary annexation requests before the Killeen City Council.
The petitions — both submitted in March — have caused controversy among residents, some voicing that it is too soon.
Local land developer Gary Purser Jr. is petitioning for annexation of land adjacent to 5601 Clear Creek Road, which totals approximately 76.459 acres, while WBW Land Investments Limited Partnership is seeking the annexation of land adjacent to 7501 Chaparral Road, totaling approximately 83.01 acres.
The request to start the process of considering both annexation requests was passed on April 9, with a vote of 4-3. Council members Debbie Nash-King, Juan Rivera, Jim Kilpatrick and Butch Menking voted to move forward, while Council members Shirley Fleming, Gregory Johnson and Steve Harris voted in opposition.
While some residents are for the annexation, others like former city council candidate Tolly James Jr. believe the submissions are too soon.
“Since the council is actively thinking about impact fees, why not table this until you made your decision because it will be an effect on any future development,” James said at a May 7 workshop.
Another resident, James Ralston, voiced concern of one of the properties, particularly Purser’s, as being too close to Fort Hood.
In previous Herald reports, it was confirmed the Clear Creek property is not in an encroachment area.
At last week’s workshop meeting, Executive Director of Planning Ray Shanaa and Financial Director John Locke gave a presentation on both properties.
“There is no expected increase in (property tax) rates,” Locke said on both annexations.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
