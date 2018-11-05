Dozens of area voters made their way to a home on the south side of Killeen on Sunday for a final Get Out the Vote Rally before Election Day on Tuesday.
Texas District 31 Democratic candidate MJ Hegar was at the event, as was Texas Comptroller Democratic nominee Joi Chevalier.
“It’s about a community coming together and finding what is our best contribution,” Hegar said to the crowd. “Thank you for helping me to fight for this great country.”
After Hegar spoke, the crowd dispersed to do some final block walking to drum up support and encourage people to vote on Election Day.
