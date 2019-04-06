Three candidates in the Killeen City Council election May 4 each reported raising more than $3,600 in campaign funds.
The reports were among campaign finance reports filed by candidates in the races for Killeen City Council and the Killeen Independent School District board. State law mandates that campaign finances must be reported 30 days before an election. The reports due last Thursday were supposed to reflect all funds raised and spent so far by the candidates for the May 4 election.
Campaign finance disclosure reports outline how a candidate for office raises and spends money during a run for office. Per state law and Texas Ethics Commission guidelines, local candidates must submit disclosure forms 30 and eight days before a contested election.
City Council
Of all nine council candidates who filed, Brockley Moore reported the most funds raised with $4,000 in contributions and $2,541 cash on hand. Moore spent $1,469 during the filing period.
Of that total, Moore reported that all $4,000 of his contributions were less than $50. By state law, filers do not need to disclose the identities of contributors who donate less than $50 to a campaign.
Shirley Fleming reported $450 in contributions with $73.93 cash on hand. Fleming spent $376.07 during the filing period. Fleming was unopposed in her District 1 race and the election for the city cancelled the election for her seat.
Will Baumgartner reported no contributions with no cash on hand. Baumgartner reportedly spent no money during the filing period.
Mellisa Brown reported no contributions and no cash on hand. Brown spent $373.03 during the filing period.
Jim Kilpatrick reported $3,625 in contributions with $4,256.42 in cash on hand. Kilpatrick spent $2,042.08 during the filing period.
Debbie Nash-King reported $2,052.11 in contributions, $1,853.55 expenditures and $772.79 in cash on hand.
Tolly James Jr. reported no contributions, $158 cash on hand, and $285.32 in expenditures for the filing period.
Steve Harris reported no contributions during the filing period with no cash on hand. Harris spent no money during the filing period.
Sandra Blankenship reported $3,775.82 in contributions with $1,433.56 in cash on hand. Blankenship spent $3,333.23 during the filing period.
KISD
Four out of seven candidates for the Killeen Independent School District chose to file a “modified reporting” declaration, which means they intend to accept no more than $500 in political contributions or spend more than $500 in political expenditures. For this reason, candidates Robert People, Corbett Lawler, Stan Golaboff and Lan Carter are not required to file reports.
Shelley Wells, Susan Jones, and the Rev. David Michael Jones are required to submit a pre-election financial report. Brett Williams does not have to file a report since he is unopposed.
Wells reported no contributions and no cash on hand. She reportedly spent no money during the filing period.
Susan Jones reported $400 in contributions with $400 cash on hand. She spent $2,218.32 during the filing period.
David Michael Jones did not submit a report by the Thursday deadline.
According to state guidelines, private citizens can pursue criminal or civil charges against candidates for not meeting the state’s filing requirements.
Those options include:
- Filing a criminal complaint with the district attorney,
- Filing a civil complaint with the Texas Ethics Commission.
- Filing a civil action against a candidate or office holder for violations of Title 15 of the Texas Election Code.
