Fire destroyed a small front porch on a mobile home in south Killeen on Tuesday.
About a dozen firefighters and three fire engines responded to and extinguished the blaze on Lake Road shortly after 2:30 p.m.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, said Killeen Fire Marshal James Chism.
The damage was “mostly exterior,” he said late Tuesday, and fire officials were still trying to reach the home’s residents.
He said the cause is still undetermined, but “it’s not believed to be suspicious.”
