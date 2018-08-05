A grass fire flared up on the south side of Killeen on Sunday afternoon before being quickly brought under control by the Killeen Fire Department, according to witnesses on the scene.
“It started across the highway around 3:40 p.m.,” witness Marlene Bergland said. “I went inside to tell my husband there was something going on, and I heard the fire trucks coming. It spread real quick because of the wind, I think.”
Bergland lives in a neighborhood on the west side of Bunny Trail, south of Stan Schlueter loop in Killeen. According to Bergland and other witnesses, the fire appeared to start on the east side of Bunny Trail in an open, empty field.
The fire spread several blocks before being brought under control by Killeen first responders about 4:30 p.m. Firefighters remained on the scene to douse hot spots and dry areas to make sure the fire remained contained.
“It moved so fast,” Bergland said. “I didn’t know fire could move so fast.”
It is unclear at this time what caused the fire to start.
