Smoke could be seen billowing over the Leo Buckley Stadium at Killeen High School on 38th street Monday as first responders from the Killeen fire and police departments descended the abandoned house fire near campus, officials said.
“When we got here, the flames were higher than the trees,” said Captain Ethan Gingerich of the Killeen Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office.
No injuries were reported at the fire that engulfed and destroyed the boarded-up house, he said.
No cause has been determined, he said.
The fire started just before 5 p.m. Monday and it took firefighters 15-20 minutes to extinguish.
“The city is bringing in some heavy equipment to knock it down, to make the area safer,” Gingerich said. “It’s easy access for kids to hang out, so we’re going to eliminate the hazard.”
Gingerich said that after a chimney collapsed it was determined too dangerous for firefighters to enter, so the fire was fought from farther away with brush trucks and ladder trucks. “We can’t get inside because of stability issues,” he said.
The police department arrived on scene first, with the fire department’s trucks close behind with a five- to six-minute response time, Gingerich said.
Killeen Independent School District chief communication officer Terry Abbott said no campus property was at risk from the fire.
Matt Payne contributed to reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.