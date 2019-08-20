The Copperas Cove Fire Department sent out six different vehicles to a Mickey’s convenience store, 2102 E. Business Highway 190, around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
A computer monitor and a digital video recording device were located in the office building of the store and had flames coming from them, according to Gary Young the deputy fire chief with the department.
