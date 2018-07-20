Editor's note: This story was updated at 7:35 p.m.
A grass fire that burned 300 acres and threatened homes in a West Temple neighborhood was contained early Friday evening, officials said.
Multiple Central Texas fire departments, police departments, agencies and other organizations came together Friday afternoon to battle and support the effort to stop the fast-moving wildlife that threatened homes in the Windmill Farms neighborhood near West Adams Avenue and State Highway 317. Some residents were voluntarily evacuated, officials said.
As of 6 p.m., about 300 acres had burned, along with four to six sheds and one or two vehicles believed to be abandoned, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Thomas Pechal said.
The fire was 85 to 90 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forestry Service. Fire crews will remain at the scene for the foreseeable future to put out any hot spots and make sure no further fires develop, Pechal said.
Three firefighters received treatment for dehydration at the scene and were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, along with one firefighter who had a possible sprain, Pechal said.
The grass fire was first reported approaching homes in the area of 1108 Sugar Brook Drive off West Adams Avenue near State Highway 317, Pechal said.
The Forestry Service fought in two sections, Pechal said. Air and water drops were made on the fire, and bulldozers were also in use.
Some individuals didn’t want to leave their homes that were in the air drop areas, scanner traffic indicated.
Residents in Windmill Farms were strongly urged to leave their homes, Pechal said.
The residents of one home off FM 2483 were forced to leave their home because the fire was very close to their home. The family was taken to a safe location down the road, he said.
Additional fire departments were called in for mutual aid, and precautions were taken in case further evacuations were needed at nearby Morgan’s Point Resort.
Pechal didn’t know by press time how many firefighters were involved in the all-out effort to save lives, property, homes and land.
Coordinated response
Firefighters and Temple Police officers went from house-to-house to notify residents, and streets — including Sugar Brook Drive, Starlight Drive and Evergreen Farms Drive — were barricaded so no one could enter the fire area.
Residents were allowed to return to their homes on Orion Drive with caution at 5:20 p.m., and all residents were told at 5:45 p.m. they could return home, Pechal said.
Morgan’s Point Resort Police and Bell County deputies also blocked off roads near the fire area.
The Temple Police Department posted on Twitter at one point, “Do not return to your homes until given an ‘all-clear.’ Call 911 immediately if someone is still in your home and needs assistance evacuating.”
FM 2483 was still closed to traffic at 6 p.m. because of the many emergency vehicles on that road, Pechal said.
Community help
Several churches opened their doors to evacuees, including First Foundation Methodist Church and Vista Community Church, according to a Temple Police Department tweet. Other agencies and organizations opened to supply water, food and cold towels to those working to put out the fire.
Susan and Jeff Parker and their two sons live on Birch Tree Drive, and Susan could clearly see the fire from one street over from their home, Susan said on Facebook. Although she and her family didn’t immediately evacuate their home, they did leave and go to a safe place to wait it out, she said.
Jeff Parker said on Facebook at 5:50 p.m. that they were at home and were safe.
Excessive heat concerns
The fire was contained to south of FM 2484 at 3:30 p.m. and was mainly concentrated on Sugar Brook Drive and Orion Drive as cedar trees rapidly caught fire.
Firefighters not only had to battle the fire, but also the excessive heat blanketing Central Texas. The actual temperature in Temple at 3:30 p.m. was 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
High temperatures ranging from 105 to 111 degrees were expected, with heat index values exceeding 110 degrees at times.
An available supply of drinking water was critical to the firefighters and those evacuating their homes, so supplies were brought in as needed.
So far the supply of bottled water has been sufficient, Pechal said. However, bottled water will still be accepted throughout the weekend at the Central Fire Station at 201 N. Third St.
The Community Emergency Response Team set up a rehabilitation area on the north side of the fire, and the Salvation Army also brought in more bottled water. A rehab area was also set up on the south side of the fire in the area of Sugar Brook Drive and Orion Drive, Pechal said.
