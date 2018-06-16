On June 6, an afternoon fire ripped through the attic of a fourplex residential building in the 3600 block of Malibu Lane in Killeen, displacing 10 residents and leaving unanswered questions.
Officials and area residents described a fire that spread quickly throughout the home’s attic and appeared to have originated from outside the home.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, according to Capt. Mike Eveans with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office.
Although fire investigators said the fire never entered any of the building’s living spaces, the shared attic space caused all four units to be evacuated.
According to the city’s top fire inspector, multifamily homes are not at greater risk of catching fire, and most fires, regardless of housing type, are linked to unattended cooking.
So what codes and regulations protect residents of multifamily homes?
According to local code — which is modeled on national standards — multifamily units often have stricter standards than single-family homes. However, for multifamily homes constructed after 2009, building codes are more stringent. The multi-plexes on Malibu Lane were constructed in 2006.
Local code
Killeen’s fire regulations are adopted from the 2015 version of the International Fire Code, which outlines proper building materials and construction guidelines for fire prevention, said Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine.
Killeen, unlike many cities, has a high proportion of multifamily homes, including duplexes, fourplexes and multiplex homes. Shine said there are currently 1,278 fourplexes in city limits, encompassing 5,112 living units.
According to Killeen Fire Marshal James Chism, the code requires three specific measures for fire prevention in multifamily homes, including:
An automatic sprinkler system.
Attics are required to have a “draft stop” every 3,000 square feet of attic space. A draft stop is a feature that stops air flow in attic space.
Walls separating units are one-hour separation walls or floors depending on the layout of the building, meaning it takes an hour for a fire to burn through.
However, not all multifamily homes in Killeen include those prevention measures.
“If (the home) was built prior to the 2009 International Fire Code being adopted, an automatic sprinkler system would not have been required,” Chism said.
The fourplexes on Malibu Lane were constructed in 2006, according to county records, meaning sprinkler systems were not necessary for installation.
In the case of the Malibu Lane fire, a sprinkler system would not have stopped the spread of the fire in the building’s attic because the fire did not penetrate living spaces, Eveans said.
Fire walls
A preliminary investigation into the Malibu Lane fire revealed that an external blaze spread into the building’s attic and quickly spread above all four units.
Would fire walls in the attic space have stopped the rapid spread of the fire?
According to Chism, fire walls have protected openings, which restrict the spread of fire and extend continuously from the foundation to or through the roof. Fire walls provide sufficient structural stability to allow collapse of construction on either side without collapse of the wall, Chism said.
According to the International Fire Code, fire walls are not required to be installed in any home.
Instead, Killeen multifamily homes are required to have one-hour separation walls between units that would prevent a fire in one unit from spreading to another. Multifamily homes are also required to have “draft stops” in every 3,000 square feet of attic space.
According to the Uniform Building Code, a draft stop is “material, device or construction installed to restrict the movement of air within open spaces of concealed areas of building components such as crawl spaces, floor-ceiling assemblies, roof-ceiling assemblies and attics.”
National data
According to a U.S. Fire Administration report in 2016, multi-family home fires accounted for 29 percent of all residential building fires reported between 2013-15.
Due in part to the density of residents in those buildings and the fact that they are usually rented, the report said fire and building standards are often higher for multifamily homes.
“Multifamily residential buildings tend to have stricter building codes than one- and two-family buildings,” the report said. “Many multifamily residential buildings are rental properties, and they are usually required to comply with more stringent fire prevention statutes and regulations involving smoke alarms and sprinkler systems.”
The national report said the high concentration of residents in multifamily buildings was correlated to a higher percentage of fires caused by cooking and fewer fires tied to heating systems.
“As a result of the type of building, the more stringent building and code requirements, and the fact that more people live in the building itself than in the predominant one- and two-family residences, fires in multifamily residential buildings tend to have a different profile than fires in other types of residences,” the report said.
Of the 109,700 reported multifamily fires between 2013-15, cooking was responsible for 74 percent, according to the report. Of those fires, 93 percent were “confined” fires, or small blazes limited to the immediate area of the cooking site.
Overall, the report found that residential fires nationwide have decreased over the last three-and-a-half decades to a steady increase in fire prevention technology.
“Fire fatalities and injuries have declined over the last 35 years, partly due to new technologies to detect and extinguish fires,” the report said. “Smoke alarms are present in most homes. In addition, the use of residential sprinklers is widely supported by the fire service and is gaining support within residential communities.”
Safety tips
According to Chism, the rules for avoiding fires are mostly the same between single- and multi-family homes.
“The same as in any home,” Chism said of his tips for multi-family home residents. “Always have working smoke detectors and never leave cooking unattended.”
According to the department website, residents should change the batteries in smoke detectors and test them to ensure that they operate properly.
Residents should also look for a “replace by” date on smoke detectors. These dates can be found on the label where the manufacturers name is located and in some cases on the front of the detector.
If residents are past the “replace by” date, replace the smoke detector.
For residents interested in receiving fire emergency updates, you can receive emergency notifications via preferred home, business or cellular phone number through the CodeRED emergency notification system.
Residents can sign up by web at www.public.coderedweb.com/CNE/BFF2144C1EE5 or by phone at (866) 939-0911.
