Killeen fire officials have released a cause in the case of a vehicle for sale that went up in flames last weekend.
The vehicle — a 2018 Jeep Cherokee — caught fire Saturday afternoon in the pre-owned lot of Mac Haik Killeen on the 5,600 block of E. Central Texas Expressway.
“It looks like it was accidental duet to an electrical malfunction,” said Chris Mahlstedt, an investigator with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office.
One fire engine with three firefighters responded to the blaze, who quickly put it out.
Prior to the fire, Mahlstedt said employees at the company had to jump-start the vehicle, and a couple of hours later it started to smoke, then catch fire. He said there may have been a loose battery terminal.
