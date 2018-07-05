Organizing the chaos

Gatesville police Chief Nathan Gohlke speaks Friday with an ATF officer and Texas Fire Marshal while recovery crews remove ceilling tile and work in the background at the Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville after the boiler explosion earlier in the week.

 Mike Bartoszek
The site of an explosion June 26 at Coryell Memorial Hospital has been released back to the facility from investigating authorities, the state Fire Marshal’s office said on Thursday.
Lt. Brian Fine said all on-scene investigation has been completed. No physical evidence was collected from the site of the blast, but he said various photos were taken. The site was turned back over to the hospital on Sunday.
Fine could not disclose any specifics on the investigation, which is currently in a preliminary phase.
The remainder of the investigation into the blast will focus on data collection and interviews.
Initial investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office shows the explosion was likely caused by “a construction related accident resulting in a natural gas explosion.”
Two construction workers died as a result of the explosion, one in the blast and one two days later. Fourteen others were injured and nine of them remained in hospitals. 
They were working on a $42 million, 120,000-square-foot expansion of the hospital. 
Both the Fire Marshal’s office and Gatesville police say the investigation could take up to six months to complete as victims and witnesses continue to be interviewed.
“At this point, we’ve got to interview the hospitalized victims as they become available,” Fine said. The Fire Marshal’s office still seeks data from the hospital and Atmos Energy, which supplies natural gas, he added.
Parties involved in the investigation led by the Fire Marshal include the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, Gatesville police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to Fine.
Representatives with the Railroad Commission of Texas and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration also visited the site during the on-site investigation.
Attorneys for one of the construction workers injured in the explosion filed and were granted a restraining order Tuesday in the McLennan County District Court, but the order had no effect on the on-site investigation led by the Fire Marshal’s office, Fine said.
Hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham said Monday all facilities except the operating room at 25-bed Coryell Memorial Hospital are open and all 550 employees returned to work. The operating room in the hospital is expected to open Monday.
The order was filed on behalf of worker Wilber Dimas, who attorneys said sustained burns over 70 percent of his body. The order is an effort to protect the primary physical evidence that could indicate the cause of the explosion.
Latham said Thursday the hospital management had no comment on the order. 
Family and friends for another blast victim, Richard Studer, seek to raise money for him through GoFundMe, an online fundraising platform.
Injuries Studer sustained from the blast will require medical care “for a long time to come,” according to the GoFundMe’s description.
The GoFundMe campaign has raised $1,596 of a $20,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon.

mpayne@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7553

Herald staff writer

