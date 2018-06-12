Killeen fire marshals continue to investigate a fourplex fire in the 3600 block of Malibu Lane that happened a week ago, on June 6.
“We know the fire started on the outside of the structure,” said Capt. Mike Eveans with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office, on Tuesday. “The fire is still under investigation.”
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause.
Most damage was to the structure was to the roof and attic space, and the fire did not enter the livable area, Eveans said previously.
Around 10 people were displaced by the fire and were helped by the Red Cross. Fifteen fire and rescue units from the Killeen and Harker Heights fire departments responded to the scene.
Fire marshals have been conducting interviews but "any help from witnesses is always helpful," Eveans said.
Those with information about the fire are encouraged to call the fire marshal's office at 254-501-6584.
