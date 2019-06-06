An unattended cooking fire caused an apartment complex in north Killeen to be set ablaze this week, Capt. Mike Eveans of the Killeen Fire Marshal Office said Thursday.
The fire happened Tuesday in the 1400 block of North Second Street. Killeen Fire Department received the call at 12:48 p.m. and the first unit was on site at 12:53 p.m.
KFD extinguished the fire quickly and two of the apartments received fire damage, Eveans said. The other apartments received smoke and water damage, he said.
Eight people were reportedly displaced by the fire.
