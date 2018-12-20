BELTON — A family lost their home and all their possessions in a fire early Thursday morning on Sherwood Boulevard, located near FM 1617 in the Belton area.
Two adults and a pet dog managed to escape the blaze. No serious injuries were reported.
The residence, a recreational vehicle, was a total loss.
Central Bell County Fire and Rescue as well as units from Salado responded to the fire at about 4 a.m.
“From the initial investigation, (the fire) started from a burn pile that was still smoldering and wasn’t fully extinguished,” Central Bell firefighter Jalon Johnson said. “From the winds picking up last night, it blew under that mobile home.”
Salado Fire and Rescue provided water with a tanker, Fire Chief Shane Berrier said. The area, Berrier said, does not have fire hydrants.
Johnson estimated that it took firefighters about 30 minutes to contain the fire.
