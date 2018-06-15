A home in north Killeen in the 2500 block of Hidden Valley Drive caught on fire Friday afternoon.
Nobody was home or injured when Killeen firefighters responded to flames witnessed by a passing driver who reported the incident, according to a battalion chief on scene.
The fire started inside a room near the facade of the house, according to the chief. Responding firefighters were able to quickly extinguish flames that broke through a front window.
Most of the home was still intact after the fire was extinguished.
Investigators are looking into whether the fire was intentional or an accident.
