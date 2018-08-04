Killeen firefighters battled a structure fire and a brush fire during the same incident on Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Fort Hood Street, north of Reese Creek Road.
No injuries were reported but the trailer, which was being rented by a woman, is a total loss.
The battalion chief on scene said he thought three dogs were missing.
Four KFD engines, three rescue trucks, three booster trucks and an additional two booster trucks from Southwest Bell Volunteer Fire Department converged on the scene west of State Highway 195 in South Killeen. About 35 firefighters battled the blaze, said Battalion Chief Cory Davis.
Davis said it appears that a fire started in the trailer, which spread to the grass surrounding it and spread to a livestock barn and a shed.
Around 3 acres were burned.
One neighbor, who lives up a hill from the trailer, said he was driving home from Harker Heights when he saw the smoke.
“It was just black smoke and I was thinking, ‘I sure hope that’s not my house,’” said Roger Silveous. He said the house is owned by a woman who lives in Missouri.
The fire marshal was on scene to begin investigating a cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.