Firefighters battled a wind-whipped brush fire that charred about three acres near the entrance to Dana Peak Park on Thursday evening.
The blaze, which briefly threatened a housing area off Comanche Gap Road, near Stillhouse Hollow Lake, was being battled by firefighters from Harker Heights, as well as Bell County and Salado, who were called to assist, according to exchanges between firefighters and dispatchers.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from Interstate 14 in Killeen.
Corps of Engineers officials were on site to assist with the firefighting operation.
No reports of property damage were reported as of 8 p.m.
