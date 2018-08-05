Firefighters are battling at least one grass fire east of Bunny Trail and north of Clear Creek Road.

Flames raced through dry grass and brush Sunday afternoon, across Bunny Trail from a neighborhood.
 
Stephen and Lindsey Weatherly watched the fire from Republic of Texas and Bunny Trail.
 
Lindsey Weatherly had taken a photo when flames erupted about 10 feet high near a neighbor's home.
 
Stephens Weatherly said he was glad Bunny Trail is a wide road — four lanes plus a center median.

