Firefighters are battling at least one grass fire east of Bunny Trail and north of Clear Creek Road.
Tags
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Multiple police vehicles pulled people over on US 190/I-14 in Killeen Wednesday
- School officials release image of what new high school in Killeen will look like
- New fire breaks out at Fort Hood
- Man is dead after early morning shooting
- Cove man sentenced to 60 days, 10 years probation, on first-degree sex assault charge
- Harker Heights: Man robbed at gunpoint after meeting for transaction arranged online
- No grand opening date set yet for new Aldi in Killeen
- Cove child care facility placed on ‘corrective action’ status by the state
- Killeen man sentenced to 30 years for Coryell County pizza shop robbery
- Exclusive: Booming veteran tax exemption crippling area governments
Images
Commented
- Multiple police vehicles pulled people over on US 190/I-14 in Killeen Wednesday (4)
- Proposed subdivision could add to Bunny Trail congestion (3)
- Stormy Daniels coming to Killeen as part of national tour (2)
- KISD suspension rate for young students still high, in spite of new law (2)
- Cove man sentenced to 60 days, 10 years probation, on first-degree sex assault charge (2)
- Man suspected in Lindsey slaying arrested (1)
- KPD makes 2 arrests after short pursuit on Wednesday (1)
- Medieval combatants compete in tournament at Killeen park (1)
- Home where 3 girls died to be torn down (1)
- Killeen targeting Pacific Northwest for flight routes (1)
Copperas Cove has selected a new city secretary, according to a news release issued by the city’s Public Information Officer Kevin Keller.
The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees is expected to approve contracts related to several projects in its voter-approved $426 million bond program during a board meeting Tuesday.
The Family Recreation Center and senior center at Lions Club Park in Killeen are closed today because of a water pipe break at the senior center, according to city public information officer Hilary Shine.
The Killeen City Council will discuss reworking its exempt parking fee structure at its workshop session Tuesday.
Onion Road lane closures in Killeen are scheduled to begin today. Work is expected to take place daily from 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. through Friday.
Featured Businesses
Providing a superior level of informed, professional real estate services to buyers, investors and even sellers looking to sell their property in Central Texas. Are you in the military and have relocated to Fort Hood? Let Ashmore Group ease some of your relocation worries…
Experience the difference at one of Well’s Laundry’s 5 convenient locations in Central Texas. The following are a few reasons why you should visit a Wells Laundry, TODAY. SAVE TIME & MONEY LARGE CAPACITY WASHERS & DRYERS Safe & Comfortable Air Conditioned Locations O…
Experience the difference at one of Well’s Laundry’s 5 convenient locations in Central Texas. The following are a few reasons why you should visit a Wells Laundry, TODAY. SAVE TIME & MONEY LARGE CAPACITY WASHERS & DRYERS Safe & Comfortable Air Conditioned Locations O…
Experience the difference at one of Well’s Laundry’s 5 convenient locations in Central Texas. The following are a few reasons why you should visit a Wells Laundry, TODAY. SAVE TIME & MONEY LARGE CAPACITY WASHERS & DRYERS Safe & Comfortable Air Conditioned Locations O…
Experience the difference at one of Well’s Laundry’s 5 convenient locations in Central Texas. The following are a few reasons why you should visit a Wells Laundry, TODAY. SAVE TIME & MONEY LARGE CAPACITY WASHERS & DRYERS Safe & Comfortable Air Conditioned Locations O…
The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas Your choice for flooring in Central Texas! Your flooring is more than just the surface you walk on – it's an integral part of your home. With over 35 years of flooring experience, The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas has the resources and knowled…
The Copperas Cove Herald is a local newspaper serving the community of Copperas Cove Texas. The Cove herald covers the Cove Dawg's sporting events and other local community news. Copperas Cove News, events, community calendar and everything you need to know about you hometown. Click th…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.