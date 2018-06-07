Firefighters from multiple agencies are fighting several large brush pile fires near the city's transfer station in south Killeen, an official said Thursday afternoon.
“It’s still an evolving situation so I can’t comment on containment yet,” said Clayton Brooks, battalion chief with the Killeen Fire Department.
“It looks like maybe someone’s burn piles were larger than they realized,” Brooks said. He said no structures are threatened.
A bulldozer was at the scene to help out, according to police scanner conversations.
The Herald is following this developing story.
