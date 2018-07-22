A brushfire that began Thursday near Harmon Road in Coryell County has spread across 5,005 acres as of 8 a.m. this morning, according to information the Gatesville Fire Department obtained from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
“The Texas A&M Forest Service was reporting the Harmon Road Fire at 5,005 acres and 35 percent contained,” the GFD posted on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon. “Multiple agencies are still working the Harmon Road Fire. We will update as more information becomes available.”
The fast-growing growing fire forced emergency management officials to issue an evacuation order for residents late Friday afternoon, but the evacuation order was rescinded late Saturday afternoon.
According to information obtained by the Associated Press, the fire had jumped containment Friday and began moving toward the small town of Pearl, about 55 miles west of Waco.
The Coryell County fire was not the only blaze area first responders were fighting. At around 5:30 p.m. a fire had broken out on the north side of Fort Hood, and the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Service’s Fire Department began working to contain the fire.
“It is under control, and they are keeping an eye on it right now,” Fort Hood spokesman Chris Haug said.
According to a post on the III Corps’ Facebook page the fire poses no immediate threat to life or property.
“Currently, the fire poses no immediate risk of leaving the installation boundary,” the post said. “The Fort Hood Fire Department continues to monitor the situation and conduct offensive and defensive efforts to suppress and contain the fire.”
Both fires will continue to be monitored by area first responders and fire departments, and more information will be released as it is made available.
