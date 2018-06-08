Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish a brush fire on Texas Highway 195 near the city’s trash transfer station that started Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m., an official said on Friday.
Crews left the scene and then got called back out to deal with a hot spot, said Capt. Mike Eveans with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office. As of 2 p.m. on Friday, crews were still working the scene.
“It was a controlled burn that got out of hand,” Eveans said. “Due to dry conditions and wind, hot embers floated to piles of dried brush and ignited the piles which spread quickly.”
He said no injuries have been reported.
The Killeen Fire Department and Southwest Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene as well as heavy machinery from Bell County, said Clayton Brooks, battalion chief with the Killeen Fire Department, on Thursday.
The fire was contained by 5:30 p.m. and firefighters are continuing to watch for hot spots.
