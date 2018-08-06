A third fire in as many days tore through the backyard of a Killeen church Monday, and the Killeen Fire Department quickly put it out.
According to firefighters on the scene, a fire broke out at Excellent Covenant Powerhouse Ministries, 4103 Zephyr Road, in Killeen, around 3:30 p.m.
“There were no injuries and no property damage that we are aware of right now,” Battalion Chief Justin Harris said. “The fire is already out, and they are just working on hot spots right now.”
Around 13 firefighters responded to the blaze, according to Harris.
The fire burned a large portion of the church’s backyard, an area slightly smaller than a football field. The fire was under control by 4:30 p.m.
Multiple fires broke out in other parts of Killeen over the weekend.
SUNDAY FIRE
On Sunday, a fire burned a large section of a field on the east side of Bunny Trail, north of South Clear Creek Road in Killeen around 3:40 p.m. Residents living in the neighborhood on the west side of Bunny Trail, near Republic of Texas Drive, watched the fire quickly move through the empty lots across the road.
“It moved so fast,” witness Marlene Bergland said Sunday. “I didn’t know fire could move so fast.”
Neighbor Stephen Weatherly, said the broad roadway between the field and the neighborhood possibly protected the homes. Bunny Trail has four traffic lanes and a center turning lane.
His wife, Lindsey Weatherly, saw flames from the family’s patio, grabbed the kids and pets and left the house. Fire did not reach the house.
The fire quickly spread across the field in an area equivalent to several blocks in size before being brought under control by Killeen first responders around 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY FIRE
A fire Saturday afternoon claimed a home and forced the residents to evacuate.
Four residents were displaced from a trailer home in the 6100 block of South Fort Hood Street after a fire began on the back porch of the trailer and spread to the grass surrounding the home. Three dogs, initially believed to be missing due to the fire, were later reported to have died in the fire, according to Killeen fire investigator Cory Hall. A fourth dog escaped the home with the residents.
Four KFD engines, three rescue trucks, three booster trucks and an additional two booster trucks from Southwest Bell Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Saturday fire, with 35 firefighters battling the blaze, Battalion Chief Cory Davis said Saturday.
Around three acres were burned as the fire spread from the structure.
The investigations into each of these fires is ongoing and more information will be released as it is made available.
