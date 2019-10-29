Weather

Gray skies over Killeen brought rain Monday night, which is expected to continue through Wednesday. The rain is bringing with it a cold front that could result in the first freeze Friday.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

The low temperature for Thursday night into Friday morning is expected to be in the 20s in the Killeen area, making the first freeze more likely Friday morning, according to Daniel Huckaby, National Weather Service meteorologist.

In preparation, residents will want to bring plants inside or cover them with a blanket, towel or tarp. Huckaby also recommends residents to cover outside faucets with insulated covers.

