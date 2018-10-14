With the weather a warm 85 degrees and with a nice breeze moving through Killeen, many families in the area decided it was time to go pumpkin hunting to celebrate the season.
The First United Methodist Church in Killeen received a truckload of pumpkins Wednesday in preparation for its annual Pumpkin Patch, and the youth group of the church was ready and waiting for customers Sunday afternoon.
“All the funds raised at the Pumpkin Patch this year are going to the youth group to help fund various mission trips that the group does throughout the year,” Youth Pastor Brett Batdorff said. “The next big trip we will be doing is, over the coming summer, we will be going down to the Texas/Louisiana Gulf Coast to help rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.”
About 25 members of the youth group were helping at the Pumpkin Patch,
assisting the visitors in various capacities.
One member, 17-year-old Jonah Fuata, said he was particularly excited to participate in a disaster relief effort.
“Once you get down there and get into it, it is a great experience,” Fuata said. “I like getting to work with new people and meeting new people, and experiences like that are great.”
After being open for little more than an hour Sunday, Batdorff said the church had already seen more than 200 people visit the patch.
Customers were looking for pumpkins for a variety of reasons, whether it be for painting or carving or cooking pies.
“I think everyone is going to do something with their pumpkins,” Melissa Lutz said.
Lutz was at the event with her daughter, Victoria, 16, and son, Joshua, 13, as well as her daughter’s friend, Kailey Swanson, 16. “I think he (Joshua) is going to carve his, and Victoria wants to decorate hers.”
Swanson said she planned to paint her pumpkin.
The Pumpkin Patch is open from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The church is at 3501 E. Elms Road in Killeen.
