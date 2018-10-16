Bell County Commissioner John Fisher met with a small crowd of Killeen-area residents Tuesday for a town hall discussion of local issues at the Killeen Community Center.
Attendees asked questions about the role of county government and the role of a county commissioner.
Fisher, who is seeking re-election to a fifth term in his Precinct 4 seat, also answered questions about water and transportation.
The session lasted about 90 minutes.
Fisher is facing an election challenge from Democrat John Driver in the Nov. 6 election. Early voting begins Monday and continues through Nov. 2.
Dave Miller
