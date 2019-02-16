COPPERAS COVE — Dozens of people lined the perimeter of the duck pond with their poles Saturday as the annual Fishing in the Park event took place in Copperas Cove City Park.
Families from around the area came to the park and waited for a bite on their lines, though the weather was not perfect.
Brianna McGuine, the event organizer, said this was the ninth time this event has taken place. There were around 100 people at the pond fishing Saturday, McGuine said.
“It’s a really good turnout,” McGuine said.
The fishing is normally very successful and the pond is stocked with fish before the event, she said.
“The kids love it. It gets them to spend time with family and I think kind of gets them away from the screens a little bit,” McGuine said.
Wendy Sledd, director of communications at Copperas Cove Independent School District, said the motto for Cove is a “city built for family living.”
“Anytime we can have families out teaching kids new things, it’s a good thing,” Sledd said.
One guest was 4-year-old Naomi Williams, who was fishing for her first time. She said it was fun to catch the fish with her pink fishing pole.
“I caught fish by throwing it in,” she said, talking about her bait with her pole.
For Brayden Chase, 7, and in the first grade, it was his first time fishing at the duck pond in Copperas Cove but he fishes all the time with his family in Michigan.
“I like to catch big ones,” Chase said.
The event was also great for the adults who were able to attend.
Doug Cook is the great grandpa of Ethan Moralez and the two of them spent the morning fishing together.
“This is something that the kids look forward to every year, and during the year I hear them talking about, ‘when do we get to go fishing,’” Cook said
Cook, who moved from Copperas Cove to Georgetown, said, “I hadn’t seen my great grandson in probably six to eight months.”
Cook also said that he had ran into multiple people who had never fished before.
He said he thinks the kids convince their parents to take them fishing because the kids will hear about it from their friends.
