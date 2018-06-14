Five banks in Killeen and surrounding cities continue a streak of excellence, according to a recent report.
Bauer Financial has newly released bank and credit union star-ratings. Star-ratings are assigned on a scale of zero to five-stars, with five being the strongest, and reflect the overall financial strength of the institution.
Out of the five area banks included in the report, all of them received a rank of five stars, the same, highest ranking they all received in March.
As Bauer Financial announced in March, First National Bank of Texas and First Texas Bank in Killeen were among the “superior” banks. Bauer Financial reports First National Bank’s tier-one capital, or net worth, is about $156 million. First Texas Bank’s tier-one capital is about $32 million.
First National Bank of Texas has incurred about $7.5 million in calendar year-to-date income. First Texas Bank was reported to have $418,000.
First Texas Bank in Lampasas is among the five, with $15 million in tier-one capital. The bank has $299,000 in YTD income.
National United Bank in Gatesville, another five-star bank, has about $64 million in tier-one capital. It was reported to have $965 million in YTD income.
Union State Bank in Florence is the fifth bank, with $50 million in tier-one capital. The bank has about $522,000 in YTD income.
