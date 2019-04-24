UPDATES:
4:31 p.m. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Flash Flood Advisory for Bell County until 7:15 p.m. Meteorologist Jason Godwin said low water crossings and areas with poor drainage are likely to experience minor flooding due to runoff from heavy rains. An additional inch of rainfall is expected in the area before storms taper off later tonight.
4:05 p.m. Killeen ISD had Math Center planned for students tonight from around the district who need help in math. It was scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. at our Jackson Professional Learning Center, but KISD cancelled it due to the severe weather.
3:55 p.m. Flooding on Central Texas Expressway and Imperial. Due to the flooding, the westbound I-14 exit for Trimmier Road in Killeen is being closed, KPD reports.
1:40 p.m. DPS expects the I-35 main lanes in Salado to remain closed for at least two more hours. All traffic is being diverted to the access road. Expect continued delay. Traffic currently backed up through the Safety Rest Areas south of Salado.
1:20 p.m. An 18-wheeler jackknifed at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the northbound 285 mile marker near Salado. All traffic was being routed to the service road at mile marker 284 because all lanes are blocked. Responding to the accident are the Salado Volunteer Fire Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.
1:10 p.m. Killeen Police Department will have an updated list of possibly weather related calls later this afternoon. As of 6 am this morning, KPD has received 21 Traffic Accident Calls. It is unknown if these crash calls are weather related or if injuries were reported. Each call would have to be reviewed individually, said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
11:05 a.m. Wednesday:
Killeen Independent School District issued the following announcements:
Superintendent John Craft directed that schools keep all students indoors today, except at passing periods, during the expected wave of storms today.
- Shoemaker High School softball playoff game against Rockwell in Waco has been postponed from tonight. The teams will play a double header at 5 and 7 p.m. Friday and a final game on Saturday at 2 p.m. if needed.
- All Middle School soccer games cancelled today and rescheduled for the same times on Friday.
- Patterson Middle School PTO meeting at 6 p.m. cancelled.
- Willow Springs Elementary School Talent Show scheduled for tonight has been postponed until May 7.
- Fowler Elementary School cancelled all after-school clubs today.
10:15 a.m. Wednesday:
Rain falling in the morning is part of a forecast that includes the potential for flash floods, thunderstorms and hail. The area is in a flood watch through this evening and numerous thunderstorms were predicted for the region through tonight. Tornadoes are possible this afternoon.
The National Weather Service predicted:
Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated areas receiving 5 to 6 inches between now and this evening. Flash flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Earlier story:
April showers bring a 100 percent chance of severe thunderstorms to Killeen today.
Heavy rain, thunder and lightning are guaranteed in the forecast today by the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Lampasas, Coryell, Bell and McLennan counties are expected to see between 2 to 3 inches of rainfall over the next 48 hours.
Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the primary hazards, according to the hazardous weather outlook posted by the National Weather Service on Tuesday.
A 70 percent chance of storming weather remains in the area overnight into Thursday morning, but chances of rain and storms drops to 20 percent by Thursday afternoon.
The hazardous weather outlook also warns of locally heavy rainfall that could possibly result in minor flooding as well as isolated instances of flash flooding.
Killeen Independent School District said Tuesday on Twitter that parents could expect school bus delays and possible postponement of outdoor extra curricular activities.
The Texas Department of Public Safety lists a few tips for flash flood safety.
DPS says saving your life can be as simple as turning the car around when there is water on the road and never attempt to drive through flooded roadways.
The DPS website also notes that even in relatively shallow water, tires can act as flotation devices, lifting big vehicles and sending them downstream. It only takes 2 feet of water to float a 3,000-pound car.
For more tips on driving in flash floods, go to https://www.dps.texas.gov/dem/Preparedness/tips/flashFloodSafetyTips.htm.
