Tonight is the night for the 11th annual Flavors of Central Texas event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive.
More than 40 local food vendors will set up shop and offer free food samples to patrons. The cost to enter is $10 for children under the age of 12 and $20 for everyone else, according to a news release sent by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
