The 30 percent chance of rain in Killeen Wednesday won't stop sweltering conditions ahead.
Killeen quickly reached a high of 99 degrees Wednesday afternoon, and cascading storm clouds didn't do much to beat the heat. Temperatures are expected to stay in the high 90s for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.
“Typically for August here in Texas, the hottest temperatures are usually around (4 p.m.),” said Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Dallas-Fort Worth office. “Shortly after 5:30 or 6 p.m. temperatures tend to decrease.”
Thursday is expected to have a high of 98 and Friday is forecasted to reach 99 degrees once more. Saturday and Sunday have an expected high of 99 degrees.
Monday could cool down to a high of 97.
Humidity was at 40 percent Wednesday morning and decreased throughout the day to a low of 34 percent.
While moisture in the air is common for the area, Hernandez said no significant cool down or rain chances can be expected in the immediate forecast.
