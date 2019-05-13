Some Bell County lake parks are partially or fully closed by flooding, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports.
Lake Belton was at more than 602.53 feet Friday, eight feet about its normal elevation of 594 feet. Water was being released Friday at 431 cubic feet per second, according to Corps data.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was more than six feet above its normal election of 622 feet. No water was being released Friday.
Several Lake Belton parks are partially or fully closed by rain. McGregor and Winkler parks are closed by flooding. Other, such as Temple Lake, Live Oak Ridge and Westcliff parks, are partially open. The beach and lower loop road at Temple Lake Park are closed by flooding.
Sparta Valley Park remains closed from prior flooding.
The Cedar Ridge Park fishing dock is closed as are the Iron Bridge and Owl Creek boat ramps. The boat ramp and bridge under the road at Leona Park are closed, too.
At Stillhouse lake, Dana Peak and Stillhouse parks are partially closed. The beach area and campsites at Dana Peak are closed. Cedar Gap and Union Grove parks remains closed.
For more information, visit http://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/belton/ or http://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/stillhouse/.
