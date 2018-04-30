The Florence Independent School District Future Farmers of America chapter has added a few more state FFA awards to the wall after an endurance contest of five contests within two weeks time.
Students spent a pair of Saturdays competing in the state championships at Texas Tech University in Lubbock on April 21 and at Texas A&M University in College Station on April 28.
“The Texas FFA state contests are held over two weeks at six different locations and our kids competed in five of those,” said said Melissa Loerwald, agricultural science teacher and FFA adviser at Florence ISD.
The agricultural communications team won the state championship on April 21 with a few standout students: Samantha Barnett was the highest individual, winning a $500 scholarship.
Also in individual competitions, Bonnie Weidler was third highest, Mackenzie Lincoln was fifth highest and Kennedy Cook was 14th.
“These ladies will represent Florence and Texas this fall at the National FFA Convention,” Loerwald said.
The food science team was a runner up at the state competitions.
A handful of food science students won individual awards: Leslie Schad was fourth highest, Mikaela Loerwald was fifth highest, Madalynn Bendele was sixth highest and Isela Ramirez was 18th.
The very next weekend the meats evaluation team placed fifth out of 50 teams in the state. The team consisted of Sam Barnett, Bre Bailey, Peyton Wood, Caden Reese and Cooper Ellis.
Florence FFA’s Spring Banquet is coming up May 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the Florence High School cafeteria. Folks are asked to RSVP to one of the agricultural teachers by May 16. The event is an awards celebration to recognize the accomplishments of the semester.
