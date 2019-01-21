The Florence Independent School District has been named to the 9th Annual AP District Honor Roll, according to a news release issued by the district. According to FISD Superintendent Paul Michalewicz, this is the second year in a row that the district has received the award.
“They want to honor students and districts that are breaking down barriers,” Michalewicz said, adding that the honor helps to highlight districts that have worked to continuously increase opportunities available to their students.
FISD is one of 373 districts across the United States that received the award this year. To be eligible for the award, districts had to “increase the number of students participating in AP while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP Exam scores of 3 or higher,” according to the release.
The school board received a plaque during a small presentation at its regular meeting Monday night.
“Success in Advanced Placement is a combination of students’ own motivation and the opportunities educators provide for them,” said Trevor Packer, senior vice president of AP and Instruction at the College Board. “I’m inspired by the teachers and administrators in this district who have worked to clear a path for more students of all backgrounds to earn college credit during high school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.